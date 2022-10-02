Communication company car drives over landmine, driver killed

ROMAN PETRENKO – SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 11:37

A Russian enemy mine wrecked a car of the signalmen of Ukrtelecom JSC [Ukraine’s telephone, ISP and mobile company], killing a driver; the incident occurred in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy Oblast on 2 October, at 8:45.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the head of Sumy Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The van pulled over to the side of the road near the TV tower.

There were 4 people in the car; three are at the hospital. One more, who was the driver, died from injuries on the spot."

Details: Law enforcement officers are working on the scene.

According to Zhyvytskyi, Okhtyrka district remains one of the most heavily mined areas in Sumy Oblast.

