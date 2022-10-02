Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 7 settlements – General Staff report

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 18:30

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinities of Zaitseve, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Odradivka, Pervomaiske, Spirne and Vyimka on Sunday, 2 October.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 2 October

Details: During the day, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces have repelled attacks by Russian occupying troops near Zaitseve, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Odradivka, Pervomaiske, Spirne and Vyimka.

Ukrainian combat aircraft carried out 4 strikes. The destruction of two clusters of weaponry and military equipment, and two positions of anti-aircraft missile systems was confirmed. In addition, Ukrainian air defense units shot down eight Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones.

In particular, Ukrainian rocket troops and artillery hit 5 control points, more than 14 clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 3 ammunition storage points and a fuel and lubricants storage point, as well as more than fifteen other important targets.

The invaders launched 4 missiles and 3 air strikes during the day, carrying out 15 MLRS attacks on military and civilian facilities on the territory of Ukraine.

As a result of Russian strikes, more than 15 cities and towns were damaged, namely, Ridkodub, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Zaliznychne and Mykolaiv.

The Russians opened fire from fired tanks, mortars and tubed artillery:

on the Sivershchyna front – near the settlements of Khrinivka and Buchka (Chernihiv Oblast) and Seredyna-Buda, Muraveinia, Fotovyzh (Sumy Oblast);

– near the settlements of Khrinivka and Buchka (Chernihiv Oblast) and Seredyna-Buda, Muraveinia, Fotovyzh (Sumy Oblast); on the Slobozhanshchyna front – in the vicinities of the settlements of Vovchansk and Hatyshche;

– in the vicinities of the settlements of Vovchansk and Hatyshche; on the Kramatorsk front – near Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske;

– near Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske; on the Bakhmut front – in the vicinities of Rozdolivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Odradivka, Zaitseve, Maiorsk, Niu-York and Yurivka;

– in the vicinities of Rozdolivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Odradivka, Zaitseve, Maiorsk, Niu-York and Yurivka; on the Avdiivka front – in the districts of the settlements of Avdiivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Opytne, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Marinka and Novomykhailivka.

– in the districts of the settlements of Avdiivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Opytne, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Marinka and Novomykhailivka. On the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhia fronts, Russian occupying forces did not conduct any active offensive actions. Shelled near Novopil, Novosilka, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Novoukrainka, Zaliznychne and Huliaipole.

Russian occupying forces did not conduct any active offensive actions. Shelled near Novopil, Novosilka, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Novoukrainka, Zaliznychne and Huliaipole. On the Pivdennyi Buh front, more than 40 cities and towns along the contact line were attacked. More than 70 sorties of Russian UAVs were also recorded, as they conducted reconnaissance and adjusted fire.

Due to successes achieved by the defence forces of Ukraine, a decrease in the level of morale and psychological state of Russian personnel was noted on some fronts; it leads to numerous cases of servicemen being captured and leaving their positions.

Before the liberation of the city of Lyman, separate units of the Russian occupying forces tried to withdraw deep into the temporarily occupied territories. Thus, on 30 September, a convoy of civilian cars and vans was discovered near the city of Shchastia; there were more than 200 servicemen from the Russian 2nd Army Corps in these vehicles.

The delays and reduction of promised payments for participation in the so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine affect the morale of Russian servicemen.

According to detailed information, it was confirmed that on 1 October, Russian personnel were killed, and their military equipment was destroyed near Tavriiske in Kherson Oblast; the Ukrainian troops also confirmed destruction of seven tanks and up to ten vehicles near Chernihivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Information on the losses among the ranks of the Russians is being ascertained.

