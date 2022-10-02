All Sections
Strike on bus stop in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: an injured woman dies in hospital

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 22:29

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 22:29

One of the 19 people injured in a Russian strike on Zelenodolsk hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories -ed.] in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 29 Septembe has died in a hospital.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers launched Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems to attack the Zelenodolsk hromada in Kryvyi Rih district on Thursday. They used cluster munitions, prohibited by the Geneva Conventions. They struck a bus stop. 19 people, who were just going to work, were injured.

A woman, unfortunately, has died in a hospital from an open traumatic brain injury today."

Details: Vilkul reported that occupiers killed 7 people, including children, and injured 50 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the past week. More than 400 civilian buildings have been damaged. 

Previously: Russian forces used cluster munitions in an attack on industrial facilities in Kryvyi Rih district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the morning of 29 September. At least 19 people sustained injuries.

