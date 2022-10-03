NATO intelligence warns allies about possible test of nuclear super torpedo by Russia

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 14:20

NATO intelligence has warned allies about Russia's possible test of the Poseidon, a super torpedo equipped with a nuclear charge; the National Security and Defence of Ukraine [NSDC] called this information manipulative and urged not to spread disinformation.

Source: Italian news outlet La Repubblica, Centre for Countering Disinformation of the NSDC on Facebook

The intelligence data says that the K-529 Belgorod, the Russian nuclear sub has left its base in the White Sea beyond the Arctic Circle. The submarine is heading to the Kara Sea to test the Poseidon nuclear torpedo, which is also called the "weapon of the Apocalypse," as the Italian news outlet claims.

Poseidon is an unmanned underwater vehicle that is said to be capable of travelling vast distances underwater before exploding with enough force to cause a massive nuclear tsunami designed to inundate and irradiate coastal cities.

A polluted wave can erase such metropolises as New York or Los Angeles to the ground. Experts explain that the same effect can be achieved with intercontinental ballistic missiles, which have existed since the 1960s.

The K-329 Belgorod submarine is considered a prototype of a new concept of war conceived by Putin's admirals in recent years, after U.S.-Russia relations worsened.

In recent days, the Belgorod submarine has often been mentioned in analytical reports that concerned the subversive act that recently occurred at Nord Stream gas pipeline, as this is one of the activities for which it was designed. However, its involvement has been questioned, since the submarine is one of the largest ones in the world, and it would be extremely difficult for it to make it to the Baltic Sea undetected.

Now the command of NATO allies has warned that Poseidon may be tested in the area of Kara Sea; it’s a 24-metre torpedo with a nuclear warhead, weighing two megatons. The exact date when the warning was sent to the Allies is unknown.

The development of Poseidon has lasted for years with sceptical assessments of NATO officials. It is believed that some tests were carried out as early as 2015, but there were no launches from the Belgorod submarine.

"Hardly anybody believes that the super-torpedo may be ready at present; however, even a simple announcement of a test would allow the Kremlin to demonstrate a unique ability in fighting against the West: a weapon against which there is no defence," the news outlet reports.

Updated on 14:10: The Centre for Countering Disinformation of the NSDC claims that the NATO intelligence report, cited by La Repubblica, was not published on the Alliance’s website as of 3 October. The NSDC emphasized that such unsubstantiated statements by the media only contribute to information terrorism of the Russian Federation.

As reported previously, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace considers it extremely unlikely that Russian President Vladimir Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, but emphasises that Putin is acting "irrationally".

As a matter of fact, after the announcement of partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation, Putin once again threatened Western countries with the use of nuclear weapons.

Western leaders have condemned Putin's nuclear rhetoric, calling it a dangerous escalation and "sabre-rattling."

