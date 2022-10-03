All Sections
Kremlin advises Kadyrov to "set aside emotions" when discussing "special operation"

Monday, 3 October 2022, 12:49

ROMAN PETRENKO —  MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 12:49

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, responded to criticism of the special military operation [a Russian propagandist euphemism used to describe the ongoing war – ed.] by Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Republic of Chechnya (Russian Federation),  and advised him to "set aside emotions in assessments".

Source: Comment to journalists by Peskov, quoted by Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote from Peskov: "It is a very emotional moment. Heads of oblasts have the authority to express their point of view and give assessments.

Another thing, of course, is that even in difficult moments, emotions should be excluded from any assessment."

Details: Peskov stated that Kadyrov, "as well as the whole republic, has made and continues to make a very important contribution to the military operation against Ukraine".

Background: Russia's defeat in Kharkiv Oblast and Lyman has fundamentally changed the Russian information space; propagandists have now begun to criticise the military leadership of the Russian Federation and complain about the lack of transparency regarding the progress of the war.

