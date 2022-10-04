Armed Forces of Ukraine shoot down Iranian kamikaze drone near Odesa

ROMAN PETRENKO — TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 13:06

A Shahed-136, the Iranian-made kamikaze drone was shot down near Odesa, the Operational Command Pivden (South) reported.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Details: On 4 October, at noon, a unit of the Shepetivka-based anti-aircraft Missile Regiment of the Operational Command Zakhid (West) destroyed a Shahed-136 over the Black Sea near Odesa.

Earlier, the media wrote about one Iranian-made UAV flying towards Odesa.

