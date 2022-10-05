All Sections
Russian occupiers worry about security in Crimea because of "sabotage"

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 10:15

The Kremlin has said that it plans to strengthen the "security of transport infrastructure" in occupied Crimea, which is allegedly threatened by the activities of the Ukrainian special services, and that the protection of transport facilities should not be entrusted to "unauthorised persons".

Source: Russian news outlet Interfax, quoting a statement made in Sevastopol by Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation

Quote: "The sabotage and terrorist activities of the Ukrainian special services and international terrorist organisations represent a danger to transport infrastructure."

Details: Patrushev stated that there are plans to "assess the vulnerability" of transport infrastructure facilities in occupied Crimea and to equip them with engineered and technical means of protection.

In addition, the protection of transport facilities on the peninsula should not be entrusted to "unauthorised persons who have not undergone special training".

Patrushev emphasised that "the probability that unmanned aerial vehicles will be used to harm the operation of the transport complex has increased".

Quote: "It is important to increase the readiness of forces and resources to respond to emergencies. For the same purpose, we should conduct joint training and exercises.

I would also draw attention to the need to tighten up security at railway stations, railway lines, overpasses, bridges, ports and pipeline transport facilities, and to increase control over passenger and freight transportation.

Previously: In August, a series of explosions rocked the facilities of occupied Crimea, in particular at the military airfield in Novofedorivka in the Saksky district. Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that the cause of the explosions at the ammunition storage site near Dzhankoi in Crimea was sabotage. 

Background:

  • On 1 October, explosions were heard and black smoke was visible near Belbek airfield in occupied Sevastopol. The occupiers claimed that a plane had caught fire.
  • Earlier the railway in the Dzhankoi district of occupied Crimea was damaged due to an explosion at an ammunition storage site in the village of Maiske; trains from Russia had to stop in Vladyslavivka, in the east of the peninsula.

