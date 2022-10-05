All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian troops launch rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia: one rocket downed over city

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 10:44

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 10:44

On the morning of 5 October, Russia launched rocket attacks on infrastructure facilities on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and on the city itself; early reports indicate that there are casualties. 

Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram

Quote from Starukh: "The enemy fired rockets on the regional centre [the city of Zaporizhzhia - ed.] and the outskirts of the city. Infrastructure facilities have been destroyed. Information on casualties is being confirmed. The air defence forces were activated."

Details: An air-raid siren was sounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, reported that there are casualties. 

Starukh reminded citizens that if unexploded ammunition is found, it is vital to contact rescue workers.

Updated at 11:44: Starukh reported that the Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with Iskander-K missiles. One of the missiles with cluster elements was destroyed over the city. The fragments fell in different districts of Zaporizhzhia.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

He stressed again that fragments must not be touched under any circumstances.

 
 
 
 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
15:04
Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
All News