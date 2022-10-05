Russian troops launch rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia: one rocket downed over city

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 10:44

On the morning of 5 October, Russia launched rocket attacks on infrastructure facilities on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and on the city itself; early reports indicate that there are casualties.

Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram

Quote from Starukh: "The enemy fired rockets on the regional centre [the city of Zaporizhzhia - ed.] and the outskirts of the city. Infrastructure facilities have been destroyed. Information on casualties is being confirmed. The air defence forces were activated."

Details: An air-raid siren was sounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, reported that there are casualties.

Starukh reminded citizens that if unexploded ammunition is found, it is vital to contact rescue workers.

Updated at 11:44: Starukh reported that the Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with Iskander-K missiles. One of the missiles with cluster elements was destroyed over the city. The fragments fell in different districts of Zaporizhzhia.

He stressed again that fragments must not be touched under any circumstances.

