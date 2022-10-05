All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian troops launch rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia: one rocket downed over city

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 5 October 2022, 10:44
Russian troops launch rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia: one rocket downed over city

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 10:44

On the morning of 5 October, Russia launched rocket attacks on infrastructure facilities on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and on the city itself; early reports indicate that there are casualties. 

Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote from Starukh: "The enemy fired rockets on the regional centre [the city of Zaporizhzhia - ed.] and the outskirts of the city. Infrastructure facilities have been destroyed. Information on casualties is being confirmed. The air defence forces were activated."

Details: An air-raid siren was sounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, reported that there are casualties. 

Starukh reminded citizens that if unexploded ammunition is found, it is vital to contact rescue workers.

Updated at 11:44: Starukh reported that the Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with Iskander-K missiles. One of the missiles with cluster elements was destroyed over the city. The fragments fell in different districts of Zaporizhzhia.

He stressed again that fragments must not be touched under any circumstances.

 
 
 
 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
All News
Advertisement: