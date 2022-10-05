All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Concussed by shell: Armed Forces of Ukraine rescue bear near liberated Lyman

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 20:22

Olena Barsukova, staff writer at Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia, 5 October 2022

The Ukrainian military and animal rights activists of the UAnimals organisation have rescued a bear that had suffered a concussion near the liberated Lyman.

When the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the city in Donetsk Oblast, the injured animal was found locked in an enclosure.

The private zoo was on the occupied territory, but the bear miraculously survived.

UAnimals reports that everything was destroyed within three metres around the bear's enclosure.

Photo: UAnimals
Photo: UAnimals

"The invaders mistreated most of the wild animals kept there, but the bear survived. 

Although he is in a terrible condition and is concussed from a shell that hit the building where he was sitting," animal rescuers say.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

A bear with a concussion was found near de-occupied Lyman
A bear with a concussion was found near de-occupied Lyman

Now a team of volunteers is taking the bear to the Nataliia Popova and UAnimals Wild Animal Rescue Centre for treatment. 

When the bear's condition improves, he will go to the Arden Predator Park in Khmelnytskyi Oblast for rehabilitation.  

"We hope that the bear's treatment will be successful and he will recover soon!", the animal rights activists say.

When the bear's condition improves, it will be taken to rehabilitation
When the bear's condition improves, it will be taken for rehabilitation
 

They are also calling on Ukrainians to join the March for Animals to help animals affected by the war.

"Many animals suffer from war, and therefore, we encourage you to join our online march for animals.

To those who are in Poland now: come out in Warsaw, on 8 October, to [join] the march, and invite your friends, relatives and colleagues with you," UAnimals added.

Earlier, it was revealed that the family of a Ukrainian soldier died after a rocket attack on Dnipro.

The surviving dog named Krym was waiting for them at the ruins of their house: he got a concussion and was crying, waiting for his owners.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
15:04
Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
All News