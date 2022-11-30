"Beat Russification!": monument to Pushkin demolished in Odesa Oblast
Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 13:55
A monument to the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin was dismantled in the city of Ananiv, Odesa Oblast.
Source: Suspilne public broadcaster citing press service of Ananiv urban territorial hromada
Details: The bust was dismantled in accordance with the order of the Ananiv city mayor. The work was carried out by the employees of municipal service Misto-service.
Traces of red paint and the inscription "Beat the Russification!" are visible on the pedestal.
