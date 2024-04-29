Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief posts video showing Ukrainian airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel – video
Monday, 29 April 2024, 00:54
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has posted a video showing Ukrainian forces conducting airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
Source: Syrskyi on Facebook
Quote: "We track and strike.
Two airstrikes targeting clusters of enemy military personnel in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were carried out today (28 April – ed.). The targets have been struck".
