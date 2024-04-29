All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief posts video showing Ukrainian airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel – video

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 29 April 2024, 00:54
Ukrainian airstrikes on the Russians. Screenshot: video by Oleksandr Syrskyi

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has posted a video showing Ukrainian forces conducting airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "We track and strike.

Two airstrikes targeting clusters of enemy military personnel in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were carried out today (28 April – ed.). The targets have been struck".

Subjects: Armed Forceswar
