Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief posts video showing Ukrainian airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel – video

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has posted a video showing Ukrainian forces conducting airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Quote: "We track and strike.

Two airstrikes targeting clusters of enemy military personnel in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were carried out today (28 April – ed.). The targets have been struck".

