All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 28 April 2024, 19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
Stock photo: Getty Images

A 57-year-old Russian man suspected of murdering two Ukrainians has been arrested in the city of Murnau in Germany.

Source: press service of the police, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reportedly, on Sunday 28 April the suspect was brought before an investigative judge at the demand of the Prosecutor’s Office of Munich II, which is investigating this case.

Advertisement:

An arrest warrant was issued.

The police immediately took the man to jail where he is currently in custody.

At the moment the circumstances and motives of the crime are being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office and the criminal investigation.

The report of two men critically injured in Murnau was received at around 17:20 on Saturday (27 April). By the time paramedics arrived, one man had died. The second man, who also had severe injuries, died in hospital shortly afterwards.

The deceased were 23-year-old and 36-year-old Ukrainian citizens who lived in the neighbouring district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Following immediate investigations, a 57-year-old suspect, a Russian citizen, has been detained in his residence not far from the scene.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: GermanyRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Germany
Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian
Bild exposes secret dinner: German foreign minister and NATO chief discuss Ukraine – photo
US hopes sending ATACMS to Ukraine will encourage Germany to send Taurus missiles
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: