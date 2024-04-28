Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested

A 57-year-old Russian man suspected of murdering two Ukrainians has been arrested in the city of Murnau in Germany.

Source: press service of the police, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reportedly, on Sunday 28 April the suspect was brought before an investigative judge at the demand of the Prosecutor’s Office of Munich II, which is investigating this case.

Advertisement:

An arrest warrant was issued.

The police immediately took the man to jail where he is currently in custody.

At the moment the circumstances and motives of the crime are being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office and the criminal investigation.

The report of two men critically injured in Murnau was received at around 17:20 on Saturday (27 April). By the time paramedics arrived, one man had died. The second man, who also had severe injuries, died in hospital shortly afterwards.

The deceased were 23-year-old and 36-year-old Ukrainian citizens who lived in the neighbouring district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Following immediate investigations, a 57-year-old suspect, a Russian citizen, has been detained in his residence not far from the scene.

Background:

In February, the death of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov after an attack by a group of young people caused a stir in Germany.

Soon after, another casualty of the same attack, 18-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Artem Kozachenko, died in hospital.

Support UP or become our patron!