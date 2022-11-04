All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFriday, 4 November 2022, 17:03
Bodies of locals shot during Russian occupation are found in liberated Kherson Oblast

The bodies of three civilians have been found in the liberated village of Vysokopillia in Kherson Oblast. All three had been shot.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Quote: "On 4 November, prosecutors together with police officers found three bodies bearing traces of violent death in the village of Vysokopillia.

According to the preliminary data, during their occupation of the settlement the Russian military shot the three civilians and buried them near their homes."

Details: The bodies have been sent for forensic examination. Investigative actions are being taken to establish the circumstances of the crime.

 
The pre-trial investigation is ongoing in the criminal proceedings relating to the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Background: On 3 November, Oleksii Serhieiev, Head of the Department of Organisational and Analytical Support and Operative Response of the National Police of Ukraine, reported that the bodies of 868 civilians who died during the Russian occupation had been found in liberated settlements in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.

