Russia votes in favour of resolution condemning its actions in Ukraine

Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative at the UN, has said that the amendments to the UN’s resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism [Draft Resolution on Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance – ed.] have essentially condemned Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Serhii Kyslytsia, on Facebook and Twitter

Quote: "Over the course of many years (since 2005), Russia has been attempting to secure the UN General Assembly’s vote on the resolution which allegedly seeks to combat the glorification of neo-nazism. Who wouldn’t join this cause?

But the draft resolution has been twisted and manipulated by the Russians. That’s why Ukraine and the US have always voted No. Russian propaganda would then falsely claim that ‘Ukraine and the US do not condemn Nazism.’

It’s a cheap trick for the Russian audience."

Details: Kyslytsia noted that things were different this year.

Russia introduced the draft resolution during the session of the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) of the UN General Assembly.

Quote by Kyslytsia: "Thanks to the work of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry and Permanent Representatives at the UN, we were able not only to shift the balance of votes in favour of the misleading resolution, but also to introduce a powerful new addition. It speaks for itself:

‘[The UN] [n]otes with alarm that the Russian Federation has sought to justify its territorial aggression against Ukraine on the purported basis of eliminating neo-Nazism, and underlines that the pretextual use of neo-Nazism to justify territorial aggression seriously undermines genuine attempts to combat neo-Nazism.’

To speak plainly, it means: Enough lies, no one believes in the nonsense about ‘neo-Nazism in Ukraine’ anymore.

But the funniest thing is that Russia has ended up in a trap, because it was forced to vote in favour of the resolution even with this amendment adopted…Thus condemning its own actions. And it did vote."

More details: Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN said that Ukraine has ensured this vote, as well as the fact that all EU countries took Ukraine’s side, has been noted at the highest level at the UN General Assembly.

"...how much will the Russian media cover Nebenzya’s epic vote on a resolution condemning Russia and speaking against its territorial aggression against Ukraine?", Kyslytsia wrote on Telegram. [Vasily Nebenzya is Russia’s Permanent Representative at the UN – ed.]

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



