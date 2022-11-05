All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Assassination attempt on "Justice of the Supreme Court of the DPR", who sentenced foreigners to death, was reported by occupiers

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 5 November 2022, 15:22
Assassination attempt on Justice of the Supreme Court of the DPR, who sentenced foreigners to death, was reported by occupiers

An assassination attempt on Oleksandr Nikulin, Justice of the Supreme Court of the pseudo-republic, has been reported by the [Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)] terrorist organisation. 

Source: Novaya Gazeta. Europe with reference to the so-called  Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Donetsk People's Republic

Details: The pseudo-ministry said that the assassination attempt took place on the evening of 4 November in the occupied city of Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

"The victim sustained gunshot injuries. He is currently in critical condition. Medics are fighting for his life," the report said.

For reference: Oleksandr Nikulin was appointed Justice of the Supreme Court of the so-called DPR in September 2022. In the summer, he presided over the panel of judges that had presided over sentencing hearings for foreign fighters who fought on the side of Ukraine. These were Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner of Britain as well as Brahim Saadoun of Morocco.

Background:

  • On 21 September, as part of a prisoner swap with the Russian occupiers, Ukraine succeeded in freeing 215 Ukrainian defenders.
  • With the help of Saudi Arabia, Russia released 10 foreign prisoners of war, including  British citizens Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan citizen Brahim Saadoun, who were sentenced to death by the militants of the DPR.
  • Ukraine has freed 205 of its citizens, including the defenders of Mariupol. Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 Russian occupiers have been returned to Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: