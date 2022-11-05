Assassination attempt on "Justice of the Supreme Court of the DPR", who sentenced foreigners to death, was reported by occupiers

An assassination attempt on Oleksandr Nikulin, Justice of the Supreme Court of the pseudo-republic, has been reported by the [Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)] terrorist organisation.

Source: Novaya Gazeta. Europe with reference to the so-called Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Donetsk People's Republic

Details: The pseudo-ministry said that the assassination attempt took place on the evening of 4 November in the occupied city of Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk Oblast.

"The victim sustained gunshot injuries. He is currently in critical condition. Medics are fighting for his life," the report said.

For reference: Oleksandr Nikulin was appointed Justice of the Supreme Court of the so-called DPR in September 2022. In the summer, he presided over the panel of judges that had presided over sentencing hearings for foreign fighters who fought on the side of Ukraine. These were Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner of Britain as well as Brahim Saadoun of Morocco.

Background:

On 21 September, as part of a prisoner swap with the Russian occupiers, Ukraine succeeded in freeing 215 Ukrainian defenders.

With the help of Saudi Arabia, Russia released 10 foreign prisoners of war, including British citizens Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan citizen Brahim Saadoun, who were sentenced to death by the militants of the DPR.

Ukraine has freed 205 of its citizens, including the defenders of Mariupol. Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 Russian occupiers have been returned to Russia.

