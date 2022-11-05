All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds a long meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff: expects good news on air defence

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 5 November 2022, 18:39
Zelenskyy holds a long meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff: expects good news on air defence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a three-hour meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-chief's staff on Saturday and said that in the coming weeks he expects good news on air defence and anti-missile defence.

Source: evening speech of the president

Quote: "We considered countermeasures against missile and drone terror – there are already quite significant results in this regard; the percentage of those shot down has risen, but there is still work to be done. We must ensure full protection of the Ukrainian sky and will continue to do everything possible and impossible to this end.

Advertisement:

In the coming weeks, we expect good news regarding air defence and anti-missile defence for Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the Staff meeting on Saturday lasted three hours.

"We analysed in great detail the situation on the front line, on all fronts, on the energy front, and the situation on the borders. We know what the enemy is preparing for. We will respond and continue to liberate our land, " he said.

The meeting also considered the issue of supplying the defence forces with equipment, ammunition, communications and winter clothing.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: