Zelenskyy holds a long meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff: expects good news on air defence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a three-hour meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-chief's staff on Saturday and said that in the coming weeks he expects good news on air defence and anti-missile defence.

Source: evening speech of the president

Quote: "We considered countermeasures against missile and drone terror – there are already quite significant results in this regard; the percentage of those shot down has risen, but there is still work to be done. We must ensure full protection of the Ukrainian sky and will continue to do everything possible and impossible to this end.

Advertisement:

In the coming weeks, we expect good news regarding air defence and anti-missile defence for Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the Staff meeting on Saturday lasted three hours.

"We analysed in great detail the situation on the front line, on all fronts, on the energy front, and the situation on the borders. We know what the enemy is preparing for. We will respond and continue to liberate our land, " he said.

The meeting also considered the issue of supplying the defence forces with equipment, ammunition, communications and winter clothing.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!