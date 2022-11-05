Ukraine to raise funds for fleet of marine drones – Zelenskyy

Next week, Ukraine will launch a new fundraising campaign on the United24 platform – raising money to purchase a fleet of unmanned surface vessels (USVs, or marine drones).

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "Next week we will launch another fundraising campaign – we will be raising funds for a fleet of marine drones.

I think absolutely everyone understands what this is and what it is needed for, and I am sure that millions of people will support this campaign in our defence. Everyone has already seen how it works. And this is only to protect our own maritime area; we do not claim anything that does not belong to us."

Details Zelensky noted that during the six months in which the United24 charitable giving platform has been operating, almost US$220 million has been received in donations from millions of people from more than a hundred countries.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!