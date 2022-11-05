Ukraine to raise funds for fleet of marine drones – Zelenskyy
Next week, Ukraine will launch a new fundraising campaign on the United24 platform – raising money to purchase a fleet of unmanned surface vessels (USVs, or marine drones).
Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address
Quote: "Next week we will launch another fundraising campaign – we will be raising funds for a fleet of marine drones.
I think absolutely everyone understands what this is and what it is needed for, and I am sure that millions of people will support this campaign in our defence. Everyone has already seen how it works. And this is only to protect our own maritime area; we do not claim anything that does not belong to us."
Details Zelensky noted that during the six months in which the United24 charitable giving platform has been operating, almost US$220 million has been received in donations from millions of people from more than a hundred countries.
Background:
- Explosions were reported in occupied Sevastopol on 29 October as Russian ships allegedly "repelled a drone attack".
- Investigators from GeoConfirmed said that at least three ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were hit by USVs on 29 October, including the flagship Admiral Makarov.
- The Institute for the Study of War has suggested that the attack was carried out by Ukraine.
- Following the strike on ships of its Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol, Russia announced that it would be withdrawing from the Grain Initiative, but later changed its mind.
