Collaborator, pseudo-head of microdistrict detained in Lyman

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 December 2022, 09:38
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed another accomplice of occupiers as a result of stabilisation measures in the liberated areas of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Press service of the Security Service of Ukraine; Prosecutor’s Office in Donetsk Oblast

Details: The local resident herself contacted the invaders after the occupation of the city of Lyman in July 2022 and offered her help in the war against Ukraine.

To confirm her commitment, she handed the occupiers "lists" of Ukrainian patriots who could potentially oppose the aggressor.

She was appointed "head of the ‘Pivnichnyi’ (Northern) microdistrict", where the collaborator contributed to the spread of the Kremlin regime and exposed members of the resistance movement to the aggressor.

Also, she helped the invaders to organise an illegal referendum on"joining" of the oblast to the aggressor country.

In order to ensure the support of the "new government" and collect the required number of "votes", she offered "humanitarian aid" from the Russian Federation in the form of a grocery set with propaganda leaflets.

In case of refusal to support the fake referendum, she threatened to file a "complaint" with the occupation authorities and repressions.

After the liberation of Lyman, the collaborator tried to hide and thus avoid justice, but she did not succeed.

The woman was charged with collaboration. So far, the court has arrested the perpetrator without bail.

The article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of 10 to 15 years, and with or without confiscation of property.

