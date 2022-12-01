British TV presenter Bear Grylls makes programme about Zelenskyy and survival of Ukrainians

A famous British adventurer and TV presenter, Bear Grylls, has visited Ukraine to make a TV programme and meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Bear Grylls, thank you for this visit to Ukraine! It is important that the whole world hears the truth about the struggle of Ukrainians for their freedom and democracy, about how the aggressor terrorises our people with missiles."

Details: Grylls reported that he visited Kyiv this week and it was a unique experience for him.



"As the country goes into winter, and with their infrastructure under attack, survival for millions of people is a very real daily struggle," he emphasised.

The presenter promised that through his programme "the world will see a side of President Zelensky that has never been shown before".

Background: Edward Michael "Bear" Grylls is a British adventurer, TV presenter and writer. He is most famous for his TV programme "Man vs. Wild" on Channel 4 in Great Britain and the Discovery Channel in the US, Europe, Asia and Africa. In the programme, Grylls travels to wild places and teaches viewers the art of survival. The programme has been on the air since 2006.

