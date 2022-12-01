All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


British TV presenter Bear Grylls makes programme about Zelenskyy and survival of Ukrainians

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 1 December 2022, 18:22
British TV presenter Bear Grylls makes programme about Zelenskyy and survival of Ukrainians

A famous British adventurer and TV presenter, Bear Grylls, has visited Ukraine to make a TV programme and meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram; Grylls on Facebook

 
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Bear Grylls, all photos – President’s Office

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Bear Grylls, thank you for this visit to Ukraine! It is important that the whole world hears the truth about the struggle of Ukrainians for their freedom and democracy, about how the aggressor terrorises our people with missiles." 

Advertisement:

Details: Grylls reported that he visited Kyiv this week and it was a unique experience for him.

"As the country goes into winter, and with their infrastructure under attack, survival for millions of people is a very real daily struggle," he emphasised.

 

The presenter promised that through his programme "the world will see a side of President Zelensky that has never been shown before".

 

Background: Edward Michael "Bear" Grylls is a British adventurer, TV presenter and writer. He is most famous for his TV programme "Man vs. Wild" on Channel 4 in Great Britain and the Discovery Channel in the US, Europe, Asia and Africa. In the programme, Grylls travels to wild places and teaches viewers the art of survival. The programme has been on the air since 2006. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: