All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian prankers try to "play trick" on Head of Ukrainian Parliament

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 2 December 2022, 16:53

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine [Ukrainian Parliament – ed.] has received fake messages from Russian pranksters allegedly on behalf of Tomasz Grodzki, the Marshal of the Polish Senate.

Source: Stefanchuk on Facebook

"Do not become a target of Russian pranksters. The other day, Russian pranksters (it is difficult to describe them as "secret services") started writing to me under the name of my friend and friend of Ukraine Tomasz Grodzki, the Marshal of the Senate of Poland.

Thank God, I have personal contacts and the opportunity to communicate with the leaders of many countries. Therefore, together with Tomasz Grodzki, we just smiled at the attempts of 'narrow-minded' pranksters to impersonate European politicians."

Details: Stefanchuk stressed that both Ukrainian and European politicians knew the format of his communication and his stance regarding the main events and decisions of Ukraine.

In his opinion, pranking is a method of pathetic Russian propaganda: "Here they [Russians – ed.] are poor clumsies, as in everything else".

Background: Earlier, Russian pranksters claimed that they had allegedly spoken with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, posing themselves as Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:14
Weather helps Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukraine expects positive news soon
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
All News