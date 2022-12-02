Russian prankers try to "play trick" on Head of Ukrainian Parliament

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine [Ukrainian Parliament – ed.] has received fake messages from Russian pranksters allegedly on behalf of Tomasz Grodzki, the Marshal of the Polish Senate.

Source: Stefanchuk on Facebook

"Do not become a target of Russian pranksters. The other day, Russian pranksters (it is difficult to describe them as "secret services") started writing to me under the name of my friend and friend of Ukraine Tomasz Grodzki, the Marshal of the Senate of Poland.

Advertisement:

Thank God, I have personal contacts and the opportunity to communicate with the leaders of many countries. Therefore, together with Tomasz Grodzki, we just smiled at the attempts of 'narrow-minded' pranksters to impersonate European politicians."

Details: Stefanchuk stressed that both Ukrainian and European politicians knew the format of his communication and his stance regarding the main events and decisions of Ukraine.

In his opinion, pranking is a method of pathetic Russian propaganda: "Here they [Russians – ed.] are poor clumsies, as in everything else".

Background: Earlier, Russian pranksters claimed that they had allegedly spoken with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, posing themselves as Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!