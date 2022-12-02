All Sections
Zelenskyy comes to Pereyaslav to educate students on Russian propaganda

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFriday, 2 December 2022, 23:16

During his business trip in Kyiv Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in the Skovoroda 300 cultural art forum [named after Hryhorii Skovoroda, the famous Ukrainian writer and philosopher – ed.].

Source: the president’s website

 

Details: Zelenskyy talked with students and professors of the Hryhorii Skovoroda University in the city of Pereyaslav, who were joined by students and professors of the Kharkiv National Hryhorii Skovoroda Pedagogical University and the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy by videoconference.

While talking to students, Zelenskyy expressed his opinion that Ukraine should not respond to Russian propaganda because to do so is to legitimate it as a subject [of international law]. And after Russia invaded the territory of Ukraine, tortured and killed its people, it is no longer a topic [deserving attention -ed.].

The president stated that it was hard to fight the propaganda in Russia, but that in Ukraine it was necessary to fight Russian disinformation. He said he had persuaded the National Security and Defence Council to suspend some Russia-financed channels in order to fight Russia’s informational influence on the Ukrainian society.

 

Furthermore, he argued that it is necessary to further develop Ukrainian universities and science; since this is an informational battle as well. This also applies to the spiritual realm in Ukraine.

 "If someone supports the war in Ukraine, he is definitely not pro-Ukrainian and has  chosen [to side with] another state", Zelenskyy concluded.

"These are all very right and just democratic steps that a state should take and society should support. I think society understands this as well", the president added.

