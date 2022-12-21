All Sections
Situation in central Ukraine remains difficult, each oblast receives electricity limits

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 11:41

ANASTASIIA ZHARYKOVA – WEDNESDAY, 21 DECEMBER 2022, 11:19

There is a significant power shortage in the grid as of Wednesday morning, 21 December; the situation in the central area of the country remains difficult.

Source: press service of Ukrenergo national energy company

Quote: "As of the morning of 21 December, there is a significant power shortage in the grid, as well as restrictions caused by damage to the main networks by systematic missile and drone attacks," the statement reads.

Details: In this regard, power consumption limits have been brought to all oblasts, the exceeding of which will lead to the application of emergency outages.

Ukrenergo also added that all types of power generation are currently working. However, the situation in the central area, especially in the city of Kyiv, is still difficult.

Quote: "The enemy hit the liberated territories of the east and south [of Ukraine] again with the use of artillery at night, which damaged the power grids. Repair works have already begun.

The repair of the Russian-damaged networks is constantly ongoing," the company added.

