All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Situation in central Ukraine remains difficult, each oblast receives electricity limits

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 10:41

ANASTASIIA ZHARYKOVA – WEDNESDAY, 21 DECEMBER 2022, 11:19

There is a significant power shortage in the grid as of Wednesday morning, 21 December; the situation in the central area of the country remains difficult.

Source: press service of Ukrenergo national energy company

Advertisement:

Quote: "As of the morning of 21 December, there is a significant power shortage in the grid, as well as restrictions caused by damage to the main networks by systematic missile and drone attacks," the statement reads.

Details: In this regard, power consumption limits have been brought to all oblasts, the exceeding of which will lead to the application of emergency outages.

Ukrenergo also added that all types of power generation are currently working. However, the situation in the central area, especially in the city of Kyiv, is still difficult.

Quote: "The enemy hit the liberated territories of the east and south [of Ukraine] again with the use of artillery at night, which damaged the power grids. Repair works have already begun.

The repair of the Russian-damaged networks is constantly ongoing," the company added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
All News
Advertisement: