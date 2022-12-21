All Sections
Nutria, parrots, crocodile: Russian occupiers take animals from Kherson Oblast to Crimea

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 13:48

Animals kidnapped from the Nova Kakhovka Zoo have been brought to temporarily occupied Crimea. Coatis, parrots, nutrias, Patagonian maras and a crocodile have been taken to the peninsula.

Source: ChP/Crimea and Crimea24 Russian Telegram channels, quoting Oleg Zubkov, the director of Taigan, the Crimean lion park.

Details: At the same time, Zubkov claimed that the animals were being rescued.

Quote: "A new group of animals from Kherson Oblast arrived. Animals need protection and our help. The animals are fine; they were quarantined, and we have brought many different species," Zubkov said.

Details: The Russians said that the kidnapped crocodile had previously worked with some photographer in Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast, and the latter "threw it into a ditch"; but the animal was ostensibly rescued and handed over to Zubkov.

ChP/Crimea has also shown how raccoons from Kherson live in Crimea. Zubkov notes that the animals are "just fine".

There are currently 7 raccoons and 2 female wolves from Kherson in Crimea.

According to Zubkov, on 20 December, a male wolf, who had been living in the park for a while, was brought to live along with the female wolves.

Previously: In November, the Russians admitted that they had stolen a raccoon from the local mini-zoo while retreating from Kherson.

Later, the director of Taigan lion park said that the animals would be brought back to Kherson when the zoo there is repaired.

