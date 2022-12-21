All Sections
Nutria, parrots, crocodile: Russian occupiers take animals from Kherson Oblast to Crimea

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 21 December 2022, 12:48

Animals kidnapped from the Nova Kakhovka Zoo have been brought to temporarily occupied Crimea. Coatis, parrots, nutrias, Patagonian maras and a crocodile have been taken to the peninsula.

Source: ChP/Crimea and Crimea24 Russian Telegram channels, quoting Oleg Zubkov, the director of Taigan, the Crimean lion park.

Details: At the same time, Zubkov claimed that the animals were being rescued.

Quote: "A new group of animals from Kherson Oblast arrived. Animals need protection and our help. The animals are fine; they were quarantined, and we have brought many different species," Zubkov said.

 

Details: The Russians said that the kidnapped crocodile had previously worked with some photographer in Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast, and the latter "threw it into a ditch"; but the animal was ostensibly rescued and handed over to Zubkov.

 

ChP/Crimea has also shown how raccoons from Kherson live in Crimea. Zubkov notes that the animals are "just fine".

There are currently 7 raccoons and 2 female wolves from Kherson in Crimea.

According to Zubkov, on 20 December, a male wolf, who had been living in the park for a while, was brought to live along with the female wolves.

Previously: In November, the Russians admitted that they had stolen a raccoon from the local mini-zoo while retreating from Kherson.

Later, the director of Taigan lion park said that the animals would be brought back to Kherson when the zoo there is repaired.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



