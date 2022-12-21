Historic visit: Zelenskyy expects strengthening of defensive capabilities in nearest months

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called his first visit to the United States amid the full-scale war with Russia historic.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with Joe Biden in Washington

Quote: "This visit to the United States of America has become truly historic for Ukraine, for our relations with America, and for American leadership.

During the 300 days of this war, we started a completely new stage in relations between Ukraine and the USA. We have reached the level of real alliance, which is 100% filled with real meaning. Today I felt it in all my meetings, in all our negotiations."

Details: Zelenskyy expressed his thanks for the two-chamber support in the US Congress and expressed hope that both chambers will continue to support Ukraine, despite the changes in Congress.

The Ukrainian President emphasised that the main issue of all his negotiations in Washington is "the strengthening of Ukraine, next year, our movement towards victory in the war for independence."

Zelenskyy said he would return to Ukraine with great news - including a new aid package worth nearly $2 billion which includes a Patriot missile system that will help form an air shield over Ukraine.

The US plans to allocate almost $45 billion in support next year, the Ukrainian leader added.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have a clear understanding of how our defence capabilities will be strengthened in the upcoming months. I don't want to talk about it in detail now - I think you all understand why - but I am very grateful to President Biden for this."

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the USA on 21 December. This is his first visit abroad after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has now lasted 301 days.

