US provides Ukraine with US$1.85 billion in military aid, including Patriot systems

Antony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State, officially announced on Wednesday, 21 December a new US$1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which includes a supply of Patriot air defence systems for the first time.

Source: European Pravda



Details: As Antony Blinken has explained, the new aid package will consist of US$1 billion in funding provided by executive decree of President Joe Biden and another US$850 million provided by the Pentagon.



"Today's aid package includes, for the first time, the Patriot air defence system, which is capable of shooting down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at significantly higher altitudes than previously provided air defence systems," the Secretary of State announced.



In addition, as Blinken states, the new aid package includes means of "delivering high-precision strikes, as well as additional ammunition and critical equipment, which Ukraine effectively uses for defence on the battlefield."



"Thus, total US military aid to Ukraine will reach an unprecedented amount of US$21.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration," Blinken concluded.



Background: On the morning of 21 December, the Office of the President of Ukraine officially confirmed Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States of America. US President Joe Biden will meet Zelenskyy at the White House at 21:00 Kyiv time.

As it became known, Zelenskyy had already arrived in the United States of America.

