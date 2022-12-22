All Sections
Ukraine’s Armed Forces deliver 16 strikes at clusters of Russian personnel – General Staff report

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 22 December 2022, 06:12
Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defence forces have repelled Russian attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and have delivered 16 strikes at clusters of Russian personnel.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 22 December

Details: During nearly 9 months, Russia has lost over 100,000 personnel, 3,000 tanks and about 6,000 other armoured vehicles in Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched 6 missile attacks and 15 air strikes, including these on civilian targets in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians have also performed 64 attacks with the use of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Ukraine’s defence forces have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of the settlements of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Ploshchanka and Chervonopopivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Berestove, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Maiorsk, New-York, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske and Marinka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Sivershchyna front, the Russians fired from MLRS at the village of Zarutske in Sumy Oblast.

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces deployed tanks and artillery to attack areas in and around the settlements of Chervona Zoria, Kozacha Lopan, Vesele, Varvarivka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Cherniakiv, Chuhunivka and Ambarne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Novomlynsk, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attacked the areas in and around Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces deployed tanks and various types of artillery to fire on areas in and around the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdiumivka, Dyliivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Maiorsk, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Krasnohorivka, Vesele, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian attackers fired on areas in and around Vuhledar, Prechystivka,  Novoukrainka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast, using tanks and artillery of various calibres.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian units deployed tubed and rocket artillery to fire on the settlement of Chervonohryhorivka (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) and the city of Kherson.

A cluster of Russian personnel and equipment near the city of Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast is confirmed to have been struck by Ukrainian forces on 17 December. Thirteen Russian servicemen, including four officers, were killed. An amphibious assault vehicle and three trucks loaded with ammunition were also destroyed. Information on the wounded servicemen is being clarified.

Russian leadership in the Belgorod Oblast of Russia has announced the recruitment of volunteers to build fortifications in the oblast, offering a monetary reward for digging trenches and installing concrete cones.

During the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 14 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment. Ukrainian defenders also shot down a Russian Forpost UAV and two Lancet-3 UAVs.

In the same period, units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three command posts and two clusters of personnel belonging to the invaders.

