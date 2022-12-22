Zelenskyy to US Congress: 2023 will be decisive in war

In his speech before the US Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the next year a decisive one in the war.

Source: Zelenskyy as quoted by journalist of European Pravda

President has pointed out that Ukraine is still fighting, and the Kremlin has to be defeated on the battlefield.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our two nations are allies in this fight. And the next year, 2023, is a decisive one here. This is the time where Ukrainian bravery and American decisiveness should guarantee the future of our freedom. Freedom of the people who stand for their values."

Details: According to the President, this fight cannot be frozen, postponed or ignored hoping for "the ocean to defend you by itself".

"The world is too interconnected: from the United States to China, from Europe to Latin America, from Africa to Australia. The world is too interdependent for someone to be able to stay away and safe when such a fight is going on," Zelenskyy stressed.

For reference: Zelenskyy’s speech in the US Congress is available on YouTube.

