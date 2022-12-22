All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy to US Congress: 2023 will be decisive in war

European PravdaThursday, 22 December 2022, 07:54

In his speech before the US Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the next year a decisive one in the war. 

Source: Zelenskyy as quoted by journalist of European Pravda

President has pointed out that Ukraine is still fighting, and the Kremlin has to be defeated on the battlefield. 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our two nations are allies in this fight. And the next year, 2023, is a decisive one here. This is the time where Ukrainian bravery and American decisiveness should guarantee the future of our freedom. Freedom of the people who stand for their values."

Details: According to the President, this fight cannot be frozen, postponed or ignored hoping for "the ocean to defend you by itself".

"The world is too interconnected: from the United States to China, from Europe to Latin America, from Africa to Australia. The world is too interdependent for someone to be able to stay away and safe when such a fight is going on," Zelenskyy stressed.

For reference: Zelenskyy’s speech in the US Congress is available on YouTube.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News