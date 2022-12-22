Putin decided to fight fakes with "foundations of Russian statehood"

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the introduction of a separate course for young people, where "reliable knowledge" on history would be studied.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoting Putin's speech at a meeting of the State Council on the implementation of youth policy.

Quote from Putin: "Due to well-known geopolitical events, young people were caught up in a storm of information attacks and found themselves in a very vulnerable position. This information struggle has always taken place, but now it has become particularly acute."

Details: Putin said that it is necessary to give young people "reliable knowledge" and for this, it is necessary to "develop and implement in educational processes a separate academic course dedicated to the history and foundations of Russian statehood".

In November, the Russian Defence Ministry supported the introduction of primary military training in schools and vocational schools.

