Energy system will stabilise by summer unless there are new attacks

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 16:40

ECONOMICHNA PRAVDA

Ukraine will stabilise its energy system by summer if there are no new attacks by the Russian Federation.

Source: Herman Halushchenko, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, in an interview to Forbes

Details: As the minister stated, the situation in Ukraine's energy system is difficult, but he did not mention exact figures.

Halushchenko explained the extremely difficult situation in Kyiv by the fact that on Monday [19 December] there was very significant damage to Kyiv as a result of the attacks.

"Therefore, the situation in Kyiv is the most difficult. It is gradually improving. Today, there is more available power capacity than yesterday," he explained.

As Halushchenko states, Kyiv is not disconnected from the energy system, and the Ukrainian energy system is integral.

When asked when Ukraine will be able to stabilise the systems and stop power outages provided that there will be no more attacks, Halushchenko answered:

"The speed of restoration depends on the attacks. If there are no attacks, even with the already damaged infrastructure, we will stabilise the system by summer.

We have a list of solutions that will allow us to do this."

Halushchenko states that the import of electricity is "a possible option".

"We have already tested imports in small volumes.

We are currently working on mechanisms that will allow us to significantly increase the import of electricity. Now it is 600 MW per day and 700 MW per night. Technically, the possibility is much greater: 1.6-2 GW," he added

According to Halushchenko, mobile power plants with a capacity of up to 50 MW are also among the solutions. They will help recharge power plants that lost their production capacity and also provide additional capacity to the system.

There are manufacturers in Ukraine that produce such stations, the minister said.

When asked whether Russia will continue to attack the energy system after the end of the heating season, Halushchenko answered, "I hope that our Armed Forces will help them stop."

