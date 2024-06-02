Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Rolling blackouts in Ukraine may be implemented on Monday, 3 June from 00:00 and throughout the day.

Source: Ukrainian National Energy Company Ukrenergo

Details: Rolling blackouts may be implemented for industrial and household consumers from 00:00 to 24:00.

Limits of energy consumption have been imposed for this time period, and in case they are exceeded, a blackout will occur.

Background:

Six cruise missiles hit three critical infrastructure facilities in Lviv Oblast during a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 31 May-1 June.

On the same night, the Russians targeted energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

