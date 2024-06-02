Coffins marked "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine protest

Five coffins wrapped in French flags with the words "French soldiers in Ukraine" written on them have been found near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The police have arrested three people in connection with the incident.

Source: European Pravda, citing AFP

Details: Around 09:00 on Saturday, 1 June, three people left five full-size coffins on the Quai Branly in Paris, near the base of the Eiffel Tower. The coffins, a source told AFP, contained plaster.

The truck driver who transported the coffins was arrested nearby. He told Paris police that he had been paid 40 euros to drive two other people and their cargo. According to AFP, the driver had arrived from Bulgaria the night before.

Two other suspects were later detained on the other side of Paris, at the Bercy bus station, where they were about to board a bus to Berlin. One of the detainees was Ukrainian and the other was German.

Their motive is unclear, but the inscription on the coffins likely refers to discussions concerning the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine, initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Background:

French officials have repeatedly refuted Russian fake news about "French mercenaries" allegedly fighting in Ukraine.

According to recent media reports, France may soon send military instructors to Ukraine, despite concerns from some allies and criticism from Russia.

