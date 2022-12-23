All Sections
Lukashenkо to visit Star City before meeting Putin

Friday, 23 December 2022, 15:41

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, is to visit Russia and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sources: Belarusian state news agency BelTA

Details: Lukashenko is scheduled to visit the Yuri A. Gagarin State Scientific Research and Testing Cosmonaut Training Centre in Star City (Zvyozdny gorodok) near Moscow, where candidates for a space flight from Belarus are being selected.

He will then attend an informal meeting of the heads of CIS member states to be held in St Petersburg on 26-27 December.

Background:

