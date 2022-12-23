Lukashenkо to visit Star City before meeting Putin
Friday, 23 December 2022, 15:41
Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, is to visit Russia and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sources: Belarusian state news agency BelTA
Details: Lukashenko is scheduled to visit the Yuri A. Gagarin State Scientific Research and Testing Cosmonaut Training Centre in Star City (Zvyozdny gorodok) near Moscow, where candidates for a space flight from Belarus are being selected.
He will then attend an informal meeting of the heads of CIS member states to be held in St Petersburg on 26-27 December.
Background:
- On 19 December, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, and Vladimir Putin, leader of Russia for more than 20 years, met in Minsk, Belarus.
- According to Putin, the Russian and Belarusian dictators discussed the joint production of new military equipment, further military exercises, and the training of Belarusian military pilots.
- Lukashenko boasted that an S-400 air defence system and an Iskander missile system have been put on combat duty in Belarus.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!