All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Covert mobilisation continues in occupied Crimea

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 24 December 2022, 01:32
Covert mobilisation continues in occupied Crimea

The Russians are carrying out covert mobilisation in Crimea, with conscripts being promised land plots.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "At present, measures for covert mobilisation to the ranks of the Russian occupying forces are ongoing in temporarily occupied Crimea. However, Russians are publicly trying to make service in the Russian army more popular. Therefore, they are promising the military plots of land in Crimea if they go to fight against Ukraine."

Background: Recently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the so-called "military enlistment offices" in occupied Crimea had started handing out mobilisation notices to be signed in order to improve the mobilisation figures.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:
Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: