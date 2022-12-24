Covert mobilisation continues in occupied Crimea

The Russians are carrying out covert mobilisation in Crimea, with conscripts being promised land plots.



Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "At present, measures for covert mobilisation to the ranks of the Russian occupying forces are ongoing in temporarily occupied Crimea. However, Russians are publicly trying to make service in the Russian army more popular. Therefore, they are promising the military plots of land in Crimea if they go to fight against Ukraine."



Background: Recently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the so-called "military enlistment offices" in occupied Crimea had started handing out mobilisation notices to be signed in order to improve the mobilisation figures.

