All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Covert mobilisation continues in occupied Crimea

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 24 December 2022, 02:32

The Russians are carrying out covert mobilisation in Crimea, with conscripts being promised land plots.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "At present, measures for covert mobilisation to the ranks of the Russian occupying forces are ongoing in temporarily occupied Crimea. However, Russians are publicly trying to make service in the Russian army more popular. Therefore, they are promising the military plots of land in Crimea if they go to fight against Ukraine."

Background: Recently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the so-called "military enlistment offices" in occupied Crimea had started handing out mobilisation notices to be signed in order to improve the mobilisation figures.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News