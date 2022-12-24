Russians hit Zaporizhzhia suburbs overnight, causing destruction
Saturday, 24 December 2022, 08:12
On the night of 24 December, Russian invaders fired rockets at the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia, destroying a gymnasium.
Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration
Quote from Starukh: "Last night, Russians fired rockets at the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia.
Several of them ended up hitting a gymnasium in the Stepne hromada. Houses nearby were also damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories.]
Details: Starukh said that there were no wounded among the people.
