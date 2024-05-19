All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 19 May 2024, 23:07
Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact
Stock photo: AFP via Getty Images

Rising temperatures next week will mean there is no need for power outages at night and in the morning, but in general, power cuts may still be in place in the summer, autumn and next winter.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo, the national electricity transmission company, on the 24/7 joint newscast on the evening of 19 May

Quote: "As we announced earlier, a schedule of hourly power outages is likely to be implemented tomorrow from 18:00 until midnight for industrial and domestic consumers, because there is not enough power in the system to cover peak consumption in the evening.

Advertisement:

Compared with last week, weather conditions are expected to be more favourable, and the temperature is likely to rise. Therefore, consumption will be slightly lower than last week. We hope this will enable us to avoid outages at night, as was sometimes possible this week, and during peak consumption in the morning."

Details: Asked how long power outages for households will last, Kudrytskyi said they could continue during at least the summer, autumn and next winter.

Quote: "Under the current conditions, there will be rolling blackouts until generation is restored. That will take months. And that’s only if there are no further attacks on the energy infrastructure. During the summer, autumn and next winter, we must be prepared for rolling blackout schedules to be implemented at times.

We are in a situation where we have a huge shortfall of electricity generation because it is not possible to repair power plants quickly after such severe damage. So shortages will arise from time to time, and power outages and blackout schedules may resume from time to time. We all need to be ready for this."

Background: Emergency and stabilisation power outages across Ukraine began this week.

There were no blackouts for domestic consumers on Saturday, 18 May, and on Sunday, 19 May only Poltava and Kharkiv oblasts were affected.

On Monday, 20 May, power outages are planned for industrial and domestic consumers in all regions from 18:00 until midnight.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: powerenergy
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
power
Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to use electricity sparingly until power system is repaired
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts cut off from power supply due to hostilities, Ukraine's Energy Ministry says
Partial power outage in Sumy and Kharkiv
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: