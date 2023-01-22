If Germany does not agree to provide Leopards, we will form a smaller coalition – Polish Prime Minister

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that Warsaw is open to forming a coalition with countries that are willing to supply Ukraine with some of their Leopard 2 tanks, without Germany's participation, if Berlin does not agree to provide Ukraine with these tanks.

Source: Morawiecki, in an interview with Polish news outlet PAP, European Pravda reports

Details: In the interview, Morawiecki was asked for his thoughts on the results of the eighth meeting in the Ramstein format, which for many was a disappointment due to the lack of progress in providing Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks.

The Polish Premier replied that he considered Germany's behaviour unacceptable and did not understand what else needed to happen for Berlin to "open its eyes and start to act in line with the potential of the German state". He added that if Germany was not ready to do something on its own, it should at least not tie the hands of other allies.

Quote: "If Germany does not agree to [provide] Leopards, we will build a smaller coalition of states willing to share their modern tanks with Ukraine. We will not just watch Ukraine bleed to death... Ukraine and Europe will win this war – with or without Germany. It is now up to Germany to decide whether they want to join the mission and stop Russian barbarism, or whether they choose to watch in silence and go down in history as those who were on the wrong side," the Polish Prime Minister said.

Details: Morawiecki added that although the new German defence minister denies that Germany is blocking the transfer of German-made tanks to Ukraine, he would like to hear a clear statement that Berlin supports this decision.

Background: During his visit to Lviv in early January, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw was ready to provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2 tanks as part of a broader coalition of allies.

At the Ramstein-format meeting, the German Defence Minister said that the Western allies have not yet agreed to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 main battle tanks, but he instructed his ministry to prepare for "the day that may come."

Some German politicians have since urged their government to at least allow the transfer of Leopards to other countries that are ready to do so, and several hundred people organised a rally in Berlin to demand the tanks be provided to Ukraine.

