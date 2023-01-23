All Sections
Largest funds raised almost billion dollars for Ukraine’s Armed Forces since beginning of full-scale war

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 23 January 2023, 12:52

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, donations totalling more than UAH 33.96 billion (US$930 mln) have been deposited into the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and the country's three largest funds.

Source: OpenDataBot

Details: Both Ukrainians and foreigners donated to the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), as well as the United24, Come Back Alive and Serhiy Prytula foundations.

The largest amount of donations, UAH 15.8 billion (US$432.797.550), was collected to the accounts of the NBU within three months: from 24 February to 5 May.

47% of donations from the largest Ukrainian funds were collected by United 24. As analysts note, this fund "picked up the baton" of the NBU account on 5 May.

United 24 collected UAH 8.6 billion (US$235 mln) during eight months of operation, from May to December:

81% or 7 billion hryvnias (US$191 mln): the fund allocated money to Ukraine’s Armed Forces;

13% or more than 1.1 billion hryvnias (US$​​30.131.475) were sent to medical care;

6% or UAH 0.5 billion (US$ 13.696): for the reconstruction of the country.

"The peak of donations to Ukraine’s Armed Forces fell in July – at that time, UAH 2.2 billion (US$ 60 mln) was donated to the fund. The beginning of massive attacks on civilian critical infrastructure and, accordingly, blackouts in October-December 2022 also increased support for the Armed Forces. The number of donations to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces increased in October by 1.4 times in a month and has only increased since then," analysts note.

The Come Back Alive Fund has collected UAH 5.6 billion (US$153 mln) since 24 February. The largest amount, 1.6 billion hryvnias (US$43.8 mln), was donated in March. In the following months, on average, the fund has been collecting about 350 million hryvnias (US$9.5 mln) per month.

Massive attacks on infrastructure strengthened support for this fund as well. In November, the total amount of donations increased by 1.3 times during the month and has been increasing since then.

The Serhiy Prytula Foundation has collected almost UAH 4 billion (US$109 mln) since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. In October, the number of donations increased more than three times in a month and reached 658 million hryvnias (US$18 mln). In November, this amount decreased somewhat, to 593 million hryvnias (US$16 mln), but still remains higher than the average before the blackouts.

 
screenshot from opendatabot

