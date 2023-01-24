Only 6% of foreign companies left Russian Federation, 40% are not even considering it

177 companies with foreign capital completely left the Russian market; 17 businesses joined their number over the last week.

This was stated in the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) Institute monitoring.

As of 23 January, 177 foreign companies (6% of the total number of foreign companies in Russia) completely withdrew from the Russian market. Another 1,156 businesses (38%) have closed operations and are exiting the market now.

However, 16% of companies with foreign capital (489 businesses) have reduced current operations, suspended new investments and are still waiting. Another 1,203 (40%) foreign businesses operate in Russia without any restrictions.

KSE analysts estimated that foreign companies that left the Russian Federation for good employed 307,300 people (more than 22% of the staff of international companies represented in Russia).

Their annual income was US$42 billion, the capital of the companies was estimated at US$34.4 billion, and the value of assets reached US$37 billion.

In 2021, they paid US$3.3 billion in taxes , i.e. 13.4% of the total amount of taxes paid by foreign businesses to Russian budgets on all levels.

