All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Sumy region: almost 200 strikes

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 24 January 2023, 23:43
Russians attack Sumy region: almost 200 strikes

During 24 January, the Russian occupiers attacked 8 border hromadas (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories) of Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russian army opened mortar fire at the Nova Sloboda hromada; there were 10 attacks.

Advertisement:

The Russian forces attacked Bilopillia hromada 5 times. Attacks from artillery (48 strikes) and mortars (34 strikes) were recorded. The explosions damaged the dining room and utility building on the territory of the Atynske psychoneurological boarding school.

The Russian soldiers hit the Esman hromada 3 times: there were 6 mortar attacks and 18 artillery attacks.

The Russians were attacking the Shalyhyne hromada with mortars, there were 20 attacks.

The Russian army also fired mortars at Myropillia hromada, 11 strikes were recorded.

On the territory of the Krasnopillia hromada, 3 mines exploded, and 6 artillery strikes were recorded.

The Russians shelled Putyvl hromada 2 times with mortars; there were 19 strikes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
All News
Advertisement: