All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Sumy region: almost 200 strikes

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 25 January 2023, 00:43

During 24 January, the Russian occupiers attacked 8 border hromadas (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories) of Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russian army opened mortar fire at the Nova Sloboda hromada; there were 10 attacks.

The Russian forces attacked Bilopillia hromada 5 times. Attacks from artillery (48 strikes) and mortars (34 strikes) were recorded. The explosions damaged the dining room and utility building on the territory of the Atynske psychoneurological boarding school.

The Russian soldiers hit the Esman hromada 3 times: there were 6 mortar attacks and 18 artillery attacks.

The Russians were attacking the Shalyhyne hromada with mortars, there were 20 attacks.

The Russian army also fired mortars at Myropillia hromada, 11 strikes were recorded.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On the territory of the Krasnopillia hromada, 3 mines exploded, and 6 artillery strikes were recorded.

The Russians shelled Putyvl hromada 2 times with mortars; there were 19 strikes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News