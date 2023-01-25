Russians attack Sumy region: almost 200 strikes

During 24 January, the Russian occupiers attacked 8 border hromadas (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories) of Sumy Oblast.

Details: The Russian army opened mortar fire at the Nova Sloboda hromada; there were 10 attacks.

The Russian forces attacked Bilopillia hromada 5 times. Attacks from artillery (48 strikes) and mortars (34 strikes) were recorded. The explosions damaged the dining room and utility building on the territory of the Atynske psychoneurological boarding school.

The Russian soldiers hit the Esman hromada 3 times: there were 6 mortar attacks and 18 artillery attacks.

The Russians were attacking the Shalyhyne hromada with mortars, there were 20 attacks.

The Russian army also fired mortars at Myropillia hromada, 11 strikes were recorded.

On the territory of the Krasnopillia hromada, 3 mines exploded, and 6 artillery strikes were recorded.

The Russians shelled Putyvl hromada 2 times with mortars; there were 19 strikes.

