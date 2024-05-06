All Sections
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 6 May 2024, 14:37
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo
Syrskyi visiting the eastern fronts. Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has visited the front line where the Russians have concentrated their main forces for the offensive.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "Due to the difficult situation in Ukraine’s east, I worked for two days in the units engaged in defensive operations on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, i.e. on the fronts of the enemy's main attack.

The main enemy attack forces are concentrated here, trying to break through the defences of our troops and, building on their success, reach the large settlements of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk.

The enemy has been attacking our troops' positions daily, having an inherent numerical advantage in personnel, weapons and military equipment. Our task in these conditions is to hold the lines and positions and inflict maximum losses on the enemy with artillery fire, attack UAVs and every type of asset in order to exhaust them, thereby disrupting the enemy’s plans and winning time to form and prepare our reserves."

 
Syrskyi visiting the eastern fronts
Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Details: Syrskyi added that he had worked with commanders and made the necessary decisions to strengthen the defence with reserves and to allocate additional missiles, ammunition, electronic warfare and UAVs. On Infantry Day, he also presented awards to soldiers who distinguished themselves in battles with the Russians.

 
Syrskyi visiting the eastern fronts
Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Subjects: war
war
