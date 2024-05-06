All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 6 May 2024, 16:28
Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that it sees no reason to recognise Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin as the democratically elected and legitimate president of Russia.

Source: a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The foreign ministry noted that during the so-called "elections" in Russia, there were violations of the provisions of numerous international documents that form the basis of the modern system of international relations. 

One of the most egregious violations was the organisation of the electoral process in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Threats and blackmail were deliberately used to force millions of Ukrainian citizens who lived in or had been forcibly moved to the temporarily occupied territories to vote in the elections. 

Quote from the statement: "Despite warnings from authoritative international institutions, the Russian Federation's actions once again demonstrate that its leadership does not recognise its responsibility and is unwilling to end the illegal, unprovoked and unjustified full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine."

Based on these facts, and given the current International Criminal Court warrant for Putin's arrest, "Ukraine sees no legal basis for recognising him as the democratically elected and legitimate president of the Russian Federation," the Foreign Ministry stressed. 

Quote: "We call on foreign countries, international organisations and the public to follow suit by not recognising the results of these pseudo-elections or Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a legitimate president." 

Background:

  • Czechia, Estonia and Latvia have confirmed that their representatives will not be attending Vladimir Putin's so-called inauguration on 7 May.
  • EU diplomat Josep Borrell is opposed to EU representatives attending the "inauguration" ceremony of the Kremlin ruler. 
  • On 25 April, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning the manner in which Vladimir Putin's sham re-election was conducted and calling for those elections not to be declared legitimate. 

