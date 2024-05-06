All Sections
Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 6 May 2024, 17:03
Photo: Getty Images

On 6 May, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned UK Ambassador Nigel Casey to issue London with threats over its decision to allow Ukraine to strike at Russian territory with British weapons.

Source: Russian Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sergei Lavrov's office stated that by acknowledging Kyiv's right to use UK-provided weapons to strike Russia, the UK has become a "de facto" party to the "conflict" in Ukraine. It described this as "evidence of a serious escalation".

Quote: "Nigel Casey has been warned that the response to Ukrainian strikes using British weapons on Russian territory could be [to target] any military facilities and equipment of the United Kingdom on the territory of Ukraine and beyond."

The Russian Foreign Ministry's histrionics were sparked by remarks made by UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron in an interview to Reuters while on a visit to Kyiv last week.

Cameron stated that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by London to strike targets on Russian territory "just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine" with weapons from Iran or North Korea.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was enraged by a statement made by Latvia's new foreign minister, Baiba Braže, who said that Ukraine had received Western weapons from some of its partners with permission to attack Russian territory.

Read the whole interview with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže.

