Russian invaders attempt to storm Soledar but suffer losses and retreat

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has noted that Russian propaganda claims about the alleged capture of Soledar are untrue.

Source: Oleksandr Sirskyi, quoted by Military Media Center on 9 January

Quote: "The enemy has once again made a desperate attempt to storm the city of Soledar from different directions and has cast the most professional detachments of the Wagner Group into battle.

Advertisement:

At the same time, thanks to the courage of our defenders and the skillful and competent use of their weapons, the enemy has suffered significant losses and has once again retreated, despite the enemy’s propaganda claims about the alleged capture of Soledar."

Previously: In an evening address on 8 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had visited Ukrainian positions near Bakhmut and Soledar in Donetsk Oblast and that additional units would be transferred there.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!