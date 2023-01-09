Germany has no current plans to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

A spokesman of the German government has stated that Berlin currently does not plan to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda citing Sky News

The statement came after Robert Habeck, the German Economy Minister, said that Berlin could not rule out the delivery of Leopard tanks.

Last week, Germany announced sending Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv in response to calls for more heavy weapons to fight back against Russian forces.

As reported, Katrin Göring-Eckardt and Wolfgang Kubicki, Deputy Speakers of the Bundestag, advocate the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Earlier, Oleksiy Makeiev, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, said that the German government's decision to supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles could lay the groundwork for the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks.

