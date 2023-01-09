All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany has no current plans to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 9 January 2023, 13:20

A spokesman of the German government has stated that Berlin currently does not plan to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda citing Sky News

The statement came after Robert Habeck, the German Economy Minister, said that Berlin could not rule out the delivery of Leopard tanks.

Advertisement:

Last week, Germany announced sending Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv in response to calls for more heavy weapons to fight back against Russian forces.

As reported, Katrin Göring-Eckardt and Wolfgang Kubicki, Deputy Speakers of the Bundestag, advocate the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Earlier, Oleksiy Makeiev, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, said that the German government's decision to supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles could lay the groundwork for the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: