All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian PM: Ukraine counts on blow to Russian nuclear industry in new EU sanctions package

Monday, 9 January 2023, 14:41

Ukraine expects that the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia will include restrictions against the Russian nuclear industry, in particular Rosatom [the Russian company that runs all nuclear power plants in Russia – ed.].

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, following a meeting in Kyiv with Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President of the European Commission.

"We are actively working with European partners to provide support in four areas: demilitarisation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant; supply of electrical equipment; opportunities to import electricity from the EU, and sanctions against Russia.

We expect that the 10th package will include restrictions against Russia's nuclear industry, in particular Rosatom. The aggressor must be punished for attacks on Ukraine's energy industry and crimes against environment," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

"The issues of post-war reconstruction of Ukraine have also been discussed.

Reconstruction should be based on the principles of the green course. Ukraine has significant potential in the field of alternative energy, which will help Europe to abandon Russian fossil resources faster," the prime minister added.

Shmyhal also thanked Timmermans for the initiative to start a strategic partnership between Ukraine and the EU in the area of renewable gases.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to the prime minister, a corresponding memorandum is supposed to be concluded in the near future.

Read also: "Anything serious has not started yet". Have the sanctions against Russia exhausted themselves?

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News