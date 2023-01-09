All Sections
Ukrainian PM: Ukraine counts on blow to Russian nuclear industry in new EU sanctions package

Monday, 9 January 2023, 13:41

Ukraine expects that the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia will include restrictions against the Russian nuclear industry, in particular Rosatom [the Russian company that runs all nuclear power plants in Russia – ed.].

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, following a meeting in Kyiv with Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President of the European Commission.

"We are actively working with European partners to provide support in four areas: demilitarisation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant; supply of electrical equipment; opportunities to import electricity from the EU, and sanctions against Russia.

We expect that the 10th package will include restrictions against Russia's nuclear industry, in particular Rosatom. The aggressor must be punished for attacks on Ukraine's energy industry and crimes against environment," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

"The issues of post-war reconstruction of Ukraine have also been discussed.

Reconstruction should be based on the principles of the green course. Ukraine has significant potential in the field of alternative energy, which will help Europe to abandon Russian fossil resources faster," the prime minister added.

Shmyhal also thanked Timmermans for the initiative to start a strategic partnership between Ukraine and the EU in the area of renewable gases.

According to the prime minister, a corresponding memorandum is supposed to be concluded in the near future.

