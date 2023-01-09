All Sections
Surgery under sapper’s supervision: doctors retrieve unexploded VOG grenade out of soldier’s body

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 9 January 2023, 15:33
Surgery under sapper’s supervision: doctors retrieve unexploded VOG grenade out of soldier’s body

Ukrainian doctors have performed a unique surgery, retrieving an unexploded VOG-25 grenade out of a soldier’s body.

Source: Hanna Maliar, the Deputy Minister of Defence on Facebook

Quote: "Not every wound to the heart is fatal! Military doctors performed an operation to remove an unexploded VOG grenade from the body of a serviceman.

It was removed in the presence of two sappers who ensured the safety of medical personnel.

The operation was performed by Andrii Verba, one of the most experienced surgeons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; [it did] not [involve] any electrocoagulation, as the grenade could have detonated at any moment."

 

Details: The date of the surgery is not specified. According to Maliar, the surgical intervention went well, and the injured serviceman was sent for further rehabilitation and recovery. 

