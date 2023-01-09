All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Ochakiv, 15 casualties, including a child

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 9 January 2023, 21:00

The Russian occupiers have attacked the city of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, wounding at least eight people.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Attack on Ochakiv, five calls to 103 [ambulance hotline in Ukraine – ed.]. Numerous windows and doors of the hospital were damaged; there were no casualties on the territory of the hospital."

Details: A few minutes after that post, Kim posted a new message and indicated that eight people were reportedly wounded; three of them were taken to Mykolaiv for treatment.

Kim stated that as of 16:52, reports on casualties continue to appear.

Updated: According to Zamazieieva, as of 17:39, 10 people had been wounded as a result of the shelling of Ochakiv, including a 2-year-old child.

Updated: According to the latest information, the number of people injured rose to 15 as of 20:45.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News