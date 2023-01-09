Russians attack Ochakiv, 15 casualties, including a child

The Russian occupiers have attacked the city of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, wounding at least eight people.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram



Quote: "Attack on Ochakiv, five calls to 103 [ambulance hotline in Ukraine – ed.]. Numerous windows and doors of the hospital were damaged; there were no casualties on the territory of the hospital."

Details: A few minutes after that post, Kim posted a new message and indicated that eight people were reportedly wounded; three of them were taken to Mykolaiv for treatment.

Kim stated that as of 16:52, reports on casualties continue to appear.

Updated: According to Zamazieieva, as of 17:39, 10 people had been wounded as a result of the shelling of Ochakiv, including a 2-year-old child.

Updated: According to the latest information, the number of people injured rose to 15 as of 20:45.

