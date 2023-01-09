All Sections
Russians attack funeral procession in Chernihiv Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 9 January 2023, 18:54
Russians attack funeral procession in Chernihiv Oblast

On 5 January, Russian occupiers launched attacks using mortars on a cemetery in Chernihiv Oblast during the burial of a local resident.

Source: Suspilne

Details: The incident occurred in the village of Hremiachi in the Novhorod-Siversk hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories ­– ed.] in Chernihiv Oblast of Ukraine. Andrii Irha, Head of the village, reports that the cemetery has been struck two times. Crosses and tombs were damaged by shell fragments. Shells hit old tombs, and funnels were formed 30 metres away from the new grave. Irha specified that there were no casualties.

Suspilne, with reference to a local who witnessed the attack, reports that shells damaged the tombstones, some of them were completely destroyed. One of the missiles hit a tomb.

