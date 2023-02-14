All Sections
Sumy oblast attacks – about 100 strikes in 24 hours

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 00:29

During 13 February, the Russian soldiers attacked eight hromadas (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories) in Sumy Oblast, with  about 100 strikes recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: There was mortar fire on Bilopillia hromada, with 8 strikes.

The Russian soldiers also attacked Yunakivka hromada using mortars, with 26 strikes recorded.

Russian forces dropped 9 mine bombs on the territory of Myropillia hromada.

There was also mortar fire on Esman hromada, with 23 strikes.

In Krasnopillia hromada, Russian soldiers dropped an explosive device from an unmanned aerial vehicle. There was also mortar fire, with 4 strikes recorded.

The Russians fired mortars on Hlukhiv hromada, with 10 strikes.

The Russian occupiers dropped an explosive device from an unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

18 strikes from mortars were recorded in Shalyhyne hromada.

There were no casualties or damage in any of these cases. 

