Newly arrived Russians settling in schools in Luhansk Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 05:54

Newly arrived Russian servicemen are being resettled in schools and students are being switched to distance learning in the occupied areas of Luhansk Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "Students in the temporarily occupied areas of Luhansk Oblast are being forcibly switched to using distance learning to free up space for the Russian military. The occupation administration has problems with the accommodation of newly arrived occupiers, and is therefore settling them in vacated schools."

Details: The National Resistance Center noted that they are not talking about front-line territories, where there is no educational process anyway, but about rearward regions where military operations are not taking place.

